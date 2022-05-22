I paid for my own education, you should too

I went into the Navy and earned G.I. Bill education benefits from the military. When I got out of the Navy I worked full time during the day and went to class at night. When I no longer could get the classes I needed at night, I quit my full-time job and found a part-time job, still working 30 hours a week, working full time during spring breaks.

I went to school fall, spring and summer semesters. I lived in a crummy apartment, drove a very economical car and ate a lot of macaroni and cheese. When I graduated from University of Northern Iowa seven years later with a Bachelor's Degree from the School of Business with a 3.5 GPA, I had less than $300 to my name, but I did not have one student loan to pay back.

Getting an education may be one of the best decisions you make in your life. I know that was the case for me.

You might say college is expensive; it was always expensive. You do not have to accumulate a mountain of debt to get a good education. But even if you do, you made the choice to make this investment in your future. Student loans are like any other debt you voluntarily incur. Pay your own debts; it should not be on the backs of the taxpayers to do so.

Cathie Specht, Cedar Falls

