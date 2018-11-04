Try 1 month for 99¢

DORIS KELLEY

CEDAR FALLS --- I want to thank Willard Jenkins and Don Redfern for their recent letters to the editor. Willard, you are correct that “from 2011 to 2018, K-12 state funding (for public education) rose 14.4 percent.” However, this equates to 1.65 percent compounded annual growth per year, which is below the Consumer Price Index, any other remotely relevant inflation index and the actual cost of any public school’s operating budget. With Walter Roger’s (R-Cedar Falls) disappointing eight-year voting behavior, Iowa ranks 34th in the percent of expenditure support for public education.

Don, I voted for you and Willard in the good old days and agree bipartisanship is, indeed, needed. I was a Republican until the local GOP chair told me “I was too strong of a female for the Republican Party.” Even Kraig Paulsen, Republican minority leader, stood by my desk at the Capitol in the spring of 2010 and said, “Doris, if you’ll switch to Republican, I’ll make Walt Rogers go away.” You know full well I was a centrist at Iowa’s Capitol and worked across the aisle. Eight years of Walter Rogers' radical far-right partisanship is embarrassing.

The Cedar Valley deserves better; I’m supporting Dave Williams.

