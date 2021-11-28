 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor

I don't appreciate letters being edited

While I appreciate the opportunity to express views via Letters to the Editor, it's unfortunate that the titles provided by authors are often and arbitrarily edited, resulting in a disconnect with the context of the letter.

My most recent letter, published last week, was headlined "Government Inequity." My expressed concerns included both the Congress and the Executive Branch, not just "Congress." So was there something in my submitted title that didn't conform to your regulations?

In addition, I also deliberately selected the abundantly accurate term "illegal aliens" ... but for unknown reasons, my word choices were edited, resulting in the less specific, less impactful word "aliens." We would hope all Courier readers would have an interest in illegal activities affecting our nation.

The Courier's arbitrary edits therefore diminished my thoughtful, pertinent and intentional word selection. This is not a first, and there's never been a plausible explanation provided. Naturally, I'm disappointed that my work and my thoughts were compromised without explanation or justification. If I'm told what I'm doing incorrectly, I can work to avoid issues like this going foward.

Paul Higgins, Waterloo

Editor's note: According to the Associated Press Stylebook, which The Courier endeavors to adhere to: "Use the term illegal only to refer to an action, not a person: illegal immigration, but not illegal immigrant. Do not use the terms illegal alien, an illegal, illegals or undocumented.

