Hysteria over the unvaccinated unwarranted

Are we seeing nonsense, insanity and unjustified hysteria? What are we finding? The shot (aka vaccine) can lead to brain bleeds and blots clots. This so-called vaccine was rushed through in 12 months. Normally a vaccine is tested for years before approval. These vaccines break down. The shots being given are causing one’s natural immunity to not able to fight illnesses.

An acquaintance had cancer. With that person, the cancer was in remission for 10 years. After receiving the shot, the cancer came back aggressively and that individual died in four months.

We are seeing packing football fields without masks and officials are not asking if you had the vaccine. Some treatments and our natural immune system are better than vaccines.

Seizing a person’s body (to give one a shot) is unconstitutional. Corporations can’t demand that I donate blood, why should I succumb to their mandate that I inject something into my blood? There are no guarantees that you are protecting the public with this shot, but at least with donating blood, seven to 10 people are helped. It may be worthy to add that since they are injecting an unknown substance into my blood, are we contaminating our blood supply? Is it any wonder that many are regretting having received the shot?

Dave Smith, Waterloo

