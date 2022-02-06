Hydrogen may be the fuel of the future

Hydrogen fuel has long been recognized as a possible alternative to fossil fuels because it has a high energy content and does not give off greenhouse gases when it is burned. However, the production of hydrogen fuel involves processes that are expensive and use natural gas or coal that are carbon based. It is also possible to produce hydrogen by using wind turbines to generate electricity that is then used to break water down to hydrogen and oxygen, but this has not been tried on a large scale.

Now scientists are looking at cost-effective ways to generate hydrogen fuel from the cellulose that is a part of the cell walls of plants. Recently, researchers at the Queen’s University Belfast converted the cellulose of fescue grass into hydrogen by using an inexpensive nickel-based catalyst and sunlight.

In another example, an entrepreneur in the Netherlands is producing hydrogen fuel from pruning and mowing waste. A pilot plant using this process currently provides heat for the company’s offices and powers its trucks.

It is time that we stop haggling about whether climate change is real and put our energy into finding innovative technological solutions like these that can reduce the use of fossil fuels.

David Voigts, Jesup

