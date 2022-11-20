Hunter Biden's laptop is real

Toni Bobulinski came on Tucker Carlson's show and said that all that is on the Hunter Biden laptop, the American people should have a right to know. Bobulinski offered to go on any newscast and they could ask him any question that pertains to the laptop, and he said he would back his answers with documentation. He shared a lot on the Tucker Carlson show.

With the FBI leadership telling other FBI personnel that no one was supposed to look or talk about the Biden laptop, that lets you know how corrupt the FBI is. Must be part of the Democratic Party. There is probably enough information to impeach the president and possibly very serious criminal charges against the Biden family. That is why all citizens should be shown the content and explained.

During the first five and a half years of the Obama administration, Hunter Biden traveled extensively while receiving a Secret Service protective detail. During the time periods of the records provided, Hunter Biden took 411 separate domestic and international flights including 29 foreign countries and China five times.

Vice President Biden and Hunter Biden flew on Air Force Two for an official trip to Beijing in December 2013. Was this to further his business interest?

