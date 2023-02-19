Since the press release from Hudson Community School District summarizing the cancer cluster investigation, then reading the University of Iowa results document (Final Hudson School Cluster, by A.W. Carros on Scribd) and most of all being a long time resident of Hudson, it appeared that numerous, important pieces of information were left out. On page three of the report it states that the investigation was difficult for many reasons. Since it was a workplace rather than a geographic target population, several necessary variables were not included or given by HCSD: specific information on staff, a comparison school, and a more precise number of subgroups vs. 1,352 staff included in the pool being looked at. Page three also states that two known breast cancers diagnosed in 2021 could not be included since they cannot be considered 100% complete in the state of Iowa data base until 2023.