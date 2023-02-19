Since the press release from Hudson Community School District summarizing the cancer cluster investigation, then reading the University of Iowa results document (Final Hudson School Cluster, by A.W. Carros on Scribd) and most of all being a long time resident of Hudson, it appeared that numerous, important pieces of information were left out. On page three of the report it states that the investigation was difficult for many reasons. Since it was a workplace rather than a geographic target population, several necessary variables were not included or given by HCSD: specific information on staff, a comparison school, and a more precise number of subgroups vs. 1,352 staff included in the pool being looked at. Page three also states that two known breast cancers diagnosed in 2021 could not be included since they cannot be considered 100% complete in the state of Iowa data base until 2023.
Page five begins: “In summary, we did not find statistical evidence of a breast cancer cluster among the Hudson Schools staff, but our analysis does not definitely rule one out. We can continue to monitor the cancer experience of the staff if an updated directory is provided to us.” The last paragraph on this page states that prostate cancer was elevated in males in the target area of the city of Hudson as compared with the area of Cedar Falls.
People are also reading…
In conclusion, it seems that this information should have been shared to help raise awareness and alert our community of Hudson.
Liz Folladori, Hudson