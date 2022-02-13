How to fix daylight saving time

In regard to the article involving the annual complaints about daylight saving time, here is an approach that may make more sense. Instead of moving our clocks, which puts us out of sync with the sun, leave the clocks alone and on a set date all municipal, county, state and federal buildings would begin an hour earlier, hence enjoying that extra hour of sunlight at the end of the workday without calling 11 o'clock noon. This would include schools, health centers and government agencies. Then in the fall starting time could revert back to "winter" hours. Private businesses would be free, as they are now, to set their own time. Why would we need to be forever out of sync with the correct time?