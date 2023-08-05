During the last political cycle, many politicians started to use the term “woke.” What does “woke” mean?

According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, woke means “aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).”

Another definition of woke is:

“Woke means awakened to the needs of others. To be well informed, thoughtful, compassionate, humble and kind. Eager to make the world a better place for all people.” (AudreyLovesParis)

What is bad or wrong about being “woke?" Shouldn’t we be aware of the facts and the needs of others around us -- poverty, hunger, polluted water and air, educational needs, racial injustice, and inflation to name a few.

If we can agree on these needs, then we can try to make the Iowa and the United States a better place by working toward solutions for these needs.

Why is being work a bad thing?

Ann Fields, Lansing