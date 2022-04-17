How do members of Congress get so rich?

I am a bit confused as to how this country can be dead broke with all the good money managers we have as elected representatives. Making less than $200,000 a year with two residences to maintain, somehow they’re all millionaires after only two or three years. The money can’t be coming from speaking fees unless they’ve found someone willing to pay for the communication of drivel. Bake sales aren’t a likely source, and I’m sure that conservation groups aren’t holding fundraisers. It can’t be PAC money because I’ve always heard that campaign contributions aren’t bribes. Hmm.