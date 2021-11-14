 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor

How can we believe in climate change?

LTE

How can we tell if we are really in danger of global warming/climate change? Former Vice President Al Gore said we’ll need a boat to get around New York City and the mayor of Miami said his city will be underwater. Some would say the crazy weather, but we’ve always had a lot of crazy weather. China and Russia are not concerned; they’re spending their money on building their military. Former President Barrack Obama said we could spend a trillion dollars on climate change and “it would not make any difference."

I’ll believe global warming/climate change is in a crisis when we no longer see all of these big, fancy, gas-gobbling yachts in the harbor, when I see all of the climate change activists get rid of their private jets and limousines. I might believe it if Bill Gates and all of our billionaires and Hollywood liberals get rid of their big mansions and live like most of the rest of us. I will think about it if the “cancel culture” crowd would ever allow those with a different opinion to speak. Liberals have a funny way of talking. When they say “we” need to walk or ride a bike to save the world, they really mean “you."

 Jerald Bartlett, Waterloo

