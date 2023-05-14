In my years on the Cedar Falls Parks and Recreation Commission, Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council, I had the opportunity to participate in multiple decisions focused on making Cedar Falls a desirable place to live. We’ve sought community engagement around making neighborhoods near University of Northern Iowa more welcoming to homeowners and students. We’ve advocated for “complete streets” initiatives to encourage all modes of transportation throughout our city. We’ve facilitated discussions looking for more “inclusivity” of all groups in our city. Lack of access and affordability were “hallmarks” of all of those discussions. The proposals offered in the housing needs assessment offer real solutions to challenges. To continue to move Cedar Falls toward the fully inclusive community it should be, I ask the Cedar Falls City Council to please support the resolution proposed by the Cedar Falls Economic Development Corporation.