House GOP is gang that couldn't shoot straight

Looks like the 15th time is a charm for the hapless, directionless GOP in the U.S. House of Representatives. The first major decision of any group inheriting power is to select a leader. What happened in the 118th House has not occurred since the Civil War: 15 ballots to elect a speaker. The spineless Kevin McCarthy caved into nihilists, malcontents and election-denying radicals more interested in getting an invite to the "war room" than in governing. He will probably be one of the weakest speakers in history.
The 117th Congress was lead by Nancy Pelosi and passed, among other legislation: The American Rescue Plan Act, established Juneteenth as a federal holiday, created a House committee to investigate the Capitol attack, a bipartisan infrastructure law, gun-control legislation, the Chips and Science Act, aid for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, Inflation Reduction Act, protections for same-sex marriage, government funding bill, Ukraine aid, and the Reform the Electoral Count Act.
What can be expected from the gang that couldn't shoot straight and would have trouble organizing a two-car funeral? Probably something stupid like shutting the government down and forming seven committees to look at Hunter Biden's laptop.
Russell Broadway, Waterloo