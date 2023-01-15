House GOP is gang that couldn't shoot straight

Looks like the 15th time is a charm for the hapless, directionless GOP in the U.S. House of Representatives. The first major decision of any group inheriting power is to select a leader. What happened in the 118th House has not occurred since the Civil War: 15 ballots to elect a speaker. The spineless Kevin McCarthy caved into nihilists, malcontents and election-denying radicals more interested in getting an invite to the "war room" than in governing. He will probably be one of the weakest speakers in history.