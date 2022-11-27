Hospice is meeting you where you are

When you or someone you love has a serious illness, it can be difficult and very overwhelming. November marked National Hospice & Palliative Care Month, and Cedar Valley Hospice joined other hospice organizations across the nation to provide education on how hospice and palliative care can help.

This year’s theme, Meeting You Where You Are, stresses the importance of how our care teams come into peoples’ lives at different stages of a serious illness to help manage their health care, medications and more – all while supporting their family members. Our team of experts come to you and provide care, wherever you call home. This often reduces hospitalizations, ER visits and the stress that can stem from dealing with a crisis.

It’s important to learn and talk about hospice or palliative care before a life-limiting illness becomes critical. It does not mean you are giving up, but simply that you choose to have help making every day as good as possible. Our person-centered care brings hope, dignity and compassion to families.

It’s never too early to find out how our experts at Cedar Valley Hospice can help you or your loved ones! Let us be an important resource for your family.

Michaela Vandersee, Waterloo