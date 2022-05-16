Honor Flight was a great experience

In reference to the Cedar Valley Honor Flight of May 11, Waterloo to Washington, D.C., and return.

Thoughts a day after my Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. As I reflect on yesterday's activities I want to tell every veteran that is eligible and that has not gone on an Honor Flight: Please sign up.

Your older self owes it to your younger self.

Diane Buehler noted that as we veterans arrived back in Waterloo last night, that we were just boys and girls when we joined the military.

The trip was spectacular, and the welcome home at the Waterloo Airport was truly amazing. Nobody from anywhere has ever received a better welcome than we did last night. From a tunnel of well wishers over 400 strong to the awesome Cedar Valley Big Band, heck we even received a box of Girl Scout cookies from real authentic Girl Scouts. In summary, thank you to the Cedar Valley Honor Flight organizers for showing how great something can be when it is done right.

LeRoy Buehler, Waterloo

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0