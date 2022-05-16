 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Honor Flight was a great experience

  • 0
LTE

In reference to the Cedar Valley Honor Flight of May 11, Waterloo to Washington, D.C., and return.

Thoughts a day after my Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. As I reflect on yesterday's activities I want to tell every veteran that is eligible and that has not gone on an Honor Flight: Please sign up.

Your older self owes it to your younger self.

Diane Buehler noted that as we veterans arrived back in Waterloo last night, that we were just boys and girls when we joined the military.

The trip was spectacular, and the welcome home at the Waterloo Airport was truly amazing. Nobody from anywhere has ever received a better welcome than we did last night. From a tunnel of well wishers over 400 strong to the awesome Cedar Valley Big Band, heck we even received a box of Girl Scout cookies from real authentic Girl Scouts. In summary, thank you to the Cedar Valley Honor Flight organizers for showing how great something can be when it is done right.

People are also reading…

LeRoy Buehler, Waterloo

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Liars can't be magnanimous

Liars can't be magnanimous

Lying, by omission or commission, is damning — even more damning when demeaning human beings’ dignity of self-acceptance morally, physically, …

Man is an insane species

Man is an insane species

Man is the most insane species. He worships an invisible God and destroys a visible nature, unaware that this nature he's destroying is the Go…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News