Honesty is the best policy

The book, “Credibility,” lists honesty as its No. 1 attribute. Whether in personal relationships, business, politics, or education, once a person sells out to dishonesty, one’s credibility is likely permanently damaged; i.e., if you hurt your credibility, it will hurt you back.

Who’s losing credibility? Various Iowa school administrators and teachers, because they’re promoting critical race theory. To stop it, Iowa legislators and Gov. Reynolds recently passed HF 802. Now, administrators and “equity” teachers are dishonestly circumventing 802 by repackaging social emotional learning and massaging terminology using Newsela. View glaringly clear evidence: https://youtu.be/j6MnaZz97eU.

Incredibly, Iowa’s Department of Education is supporting SEL. See https://educateiowa.gov/pk-12/learner-supports/social-emotional-learning. Its vague language is an open door for manipulation as evidenced in the above video. Apparently, Cedar Falls schools are implementing SEL into everyday practices and is supported by at least one board member.

In reality “educators” are stealthily hanging the yoke of Marxist and Hitlerite doctrines around children’s necks. These are Hegelian/post-modernist pathologies: fragmentary, promiscuous superficiality — emptiness — rejection of human equality and natural right — intending to sweep away — aka “grooming” — modern critical thinking, civility, and personal self-respect.

If your argument has credibility, argue openly, proudly, logically. Otherwise, keep your sneaky fingers out of kids’ minds — and underpants.

Larry Van Oort, Cedar Falls

