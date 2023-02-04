Although tempting to blame to the incoherent "token" administration, given Alejandro Mayorkas' stone-faced repetitive lies, but the two-year debacle at our southern border is an abject failure owned by Congress creating a very insecure America. No effective, enforced policy admits six million migrants from 140 countries, costing untold billions.

However, for their encore illustration of unprecedented incompetence, congressional imbeciles combined 15 unrelated bills, simultaneously, costing taxpayers $1.7 trillion, then fled for Christmas. This omnibus "pileup," 4,400 pages, requires 134 hours to read (three-plus weeks). They had it for two days, then voted (largely along party lines). Who wrote those 15 bills? Read them? Voted for it? Government incompetence and dysfunction has surpassed all previous records.

Nothing's accomplished effectively, efficiently or proactively. Congress' tax system (76,000 pages) is the epitome of inequity, penalizing success, rewarding the opposite.

The IRS can't even interpret it. This must change, and we must demand that immediate change.

Americans' 2023 interest bill? More than $500 billion on $32 trillion of reckless indebtedness. This traitorous Congress, mirroring the imposter administration, owns that, too.

Hold them accountable.

Paul Higgins, Waterloo