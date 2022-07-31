 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Hinson votes right, tweets wrong on marriage equality

  • 0
LTE

No matter our zip code, race, religion or income, Iowans overwhelmingly agree that who a person chooses to marry is no one else’s business. The freedom to marry is at the very heart of the Marriage Equality Act.

It was truly disappointing to see my representative, Ashley Hinson, tweet: “I voted for the Respect for Marriage Act, legislation that respects/maintains settled law. Now, Democrats need to focus on policies that will help families.” What a slap in the face!

Marriage equality may be settled law, but as we saw with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, any settled law is fair game for an extremist partisan Supreme Court to overturn. Marriage equality is far more than a piece of paper. It means anyone who chooses to marry can share benefits, health insurance, inheritance rights, file joint income taxes, and visit your partner in the hospital. This is absolutely a policy that will benefit families. Many same-gender couples fear losing their children if the courts dissolve marriage equality.

People are also reading…

While I agree with Hinson’s vote, her commentary left me and I’m sure others feeling that Hinson fails to grasp the importance of the Marriage Equality Act to same gender couples.

Sam Blatt, Waterloo

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Let them eat coal

Let them eat coal

Sen. Joe Manchin is right. Air, water and food are way overrated. The sooner humans learn to eat, drink and breathe coal, the better we will all be.

Who are you really voting for?

Who are you really voting for?

At age 88 Chuck Grassley, if elected, is unlikely to serve the entire six-year term in the U.S. Senate. It’s more likely that he is a placehol…

Be helping every day

Be helping every day

When individuals think about giving back, volunteering or donating it is often done around the holiday season or when a major event is or has …

America was founded on Christianity

America was founded on Christianity

Was the Supreme Court “imposing religious orthodoxy” in their overturning of Roe v. Wade, as alleged in Saul Shapiro’s recent column “Christia…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News