Hinson votes right, tweets wrong on marriage equality

No matter our zip code, race, religion or income, Iowans overwhelmingly agree that who a person chooses to marry is no one else’s business. The freedom to marry is at the very heart of the Marriage Equality Act.

It was truly disappointing to see my representative, Ashley Hinson, tweet: “I voted for the Respect for Marriage Act, legislation that respects/maintains settled law. Now, Democrats need to focus on policies that will help families.” What a slap in the face!

Marriage equality may be settled law, but as we saw with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, any settled law is fair game for an extremist partisan Supreme Court to overturn. Marriage equality is far more than a piece of paper. It means anyone who chooses to marry can share benefits, health insurance, inheritance rights, file joint income taxes, and visit your partner in the hospital. This is absolutely a policy that will benefit families. Many same-gender couples fear losing their children if the courts dissolve marriage equality.

While I agree with Hinson’s vote, her commentary left me and I’m sure others feeling that Hinson fails to grasp the importance of the Marriage Equality Act to same gender couples.

Sam Blatt, Waterloo