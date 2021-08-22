Hinson skips National Council on Independent Living’s Virtual Hill Day

Representative Ashley Hinson recently tweeted “Being accessible and transparent to those I serve is a top priority for me.” I beg to differ.

On July 14, all six Iowa congressional members received an email requesting a meeting for the National Council on Independent Living’s Virtual Hill Day on July 22. All congressional offices responded except Hinson’s. A second request was sent through the representative’s website. No response.

Between July 22-27, Iowans with Disabilities spoke with Rep. Miller Meeks and Sen. Ernst’s staffers and spoke directly with Sen. Grassley, Rep. Axne, and Rep. Feenstra. We thanked them for hearing our stories about how chronically underfunded Home and Community Based Services are for Iowans with disabilities and the impact on those who are aging.

Five Iowans from Hinson’s district were eager to share personal stories of HCBS and inadequate care in Iowa but were denied the opportunity. Hinson is not accessible and transparent to all Iowans. Iowans with disabilities, our families, and our caregivers belong to many different political parties. Disability issues are nonpartisan, and hearing from all Iowans is part of what “representatives” are supposed to do.

My vote in 2022 will reflect a candidate who does listen.

Jennifer Wolff, Waverly

