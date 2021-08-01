Hinson failing to represent Iowans

During a TV interview, U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson gave herself an A for her job performance as Iowa's 1st District representative. Hinson claimed she was working hard to support infrastructure. This claim would be admirable if it were true, but it is not. Hinson has been a vocal opponent of the infrastructure bill "Invest in America Act." In fact, Hinson voted against the "Invest in America Act" which recently passed the U.S. House.

The act allocates billions of dollars to modernize and fix roads, bridges, railways, and ports. Infrastructure needs in Iowa are great. Iowa has the highest number of structurally deficient bridges in the country with nearly 4,500 bridges rated "poor" by the Iowa Department of Transportation and over 15,000 bridges needing repairs. The estimated cost just for bridges is $3.1 billion.

Investment in infrastructure creates good-paying jobs and opportunity for workers. It brings Iowa's taxpayers' dollars back to the state.

Hinson failed on infrastructure and failed workers. Hinson deserves a F. Clearly, Hinson puts her party loyalty first. In 2022, Iowans should vote for a candidate who will work for Iowans.

Karen Pratte, Waterville

