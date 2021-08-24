Hinson accomplishing nothing for Iowa

Rep. Ashley Hinson has spent her time in Congress thus far obstructing legislation designed to help Iowans and voting to protect the twice impeached former president from any accountability for inciting a violent insurrection. Hinson refuses to meet with community members and organizations and her voting record is abysmal.

Hinson voted against President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure plan to fix Iowa’s crumbling roads and bridges. Hinson voted against LGBTQ protections. Hinson voted against accountability for police brutality. Hinson voted against protecting our right to vote. Hinson voted against the Violence Against Women Act. Hinson voted to make it harder to pass the Equal Rights Amendment. Hinson voted against equal pay for women. Hinson has voted against several pieces of legislation regarding worker protection like the PRO Act and protections for health care and social service workers.

What has Hinson voted for? Hinson voted to keep prices high on prescription drugs that treat rare diseases. Hinson has voted to protect Trump from impeachment, to protect Trump from a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection he incited, and to protect Qanon conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from consequence. Hinson isn’t voting with the betterment of Iowans’ lives in mind.

Marcia Buttgen, Waterloo

