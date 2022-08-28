 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hinson a brick wall

Ashley Hinson is a Brick Wall Against the Progressive Left

It seems as though Pelosi and Biden don’t have a care in the world that our country is becoming more dangerous and our daily lives are more expensive by the day. Inflation is at an all-time high, our border is a barbarous free for all, crime rates are spiking across the nation and the drug epidemic is only worsening.

Ashley Hinson is one of few politicians who has been true to her word and is ferociously fighting against this lawlessness. Hinson has proven to be a commonsense voice for Iowans and has been a brick wall against the Progressive Left. I’m thankful she is the one representing us in Washington.

April Melton, Waterloo

