High school trapshooters deserved coverage
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

On Sunday, June 13, Iowa high schools in conjunction with the Department of Natural Resources and the Scholastic Trapshooting Program concluded a six-day event. More than 4,000 student athletes participated, sixth- through 12th-grade, boys and girls. They shot 800,000 targets, approximately seven semi loads.

Arguably this is one of the largest sporting events in the Midwest, and certainly the Cedar Valley. However, I didn't see on word from you about this event. Can I ask why?

These student athletes, who show they can responsibly handle a shotgun, can act maturely and respectfully and demonstrate good sportsmanship deserve better than that, as do their coaches and volunteers who make this event the amazing and popular activity it is.

Dennis Bigelow, Cedar Falls

