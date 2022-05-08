 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Hey media, your bias is showing

Very disappointed in your divisive editorial claiming Republicans don’t care about lies. Yes there has been dishonesty from the political parties, both parties. Liberals who claim Fox News is evil because they cater to folks who disagree with liberals ignore CNN bias and lies. Joe Biden has been caught in many lies. The so-called fire at his New Hampshire home, his claim about a discussion he had with an Amtrak employee who was dead at the time. The list goes on and on. Now the Biden administration has formed a disinformation group to target any opinions they see as suspicious. This might be OK if the committee had equal representation from both sides. That is not the case. Sad that The Courier targeted one party in the editorial when both parties, Democrats and Republicans, are guilty of this. The Courier also proved the bias in the media.

Dave Hoth, Waterloo

 

