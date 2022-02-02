 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Here's what Republicans really stand for

  • 0
LTE

The other day President Biden asked the media crowd, what do the Republicans support, what do they stand for? The American people have seen what the Republicans stand for every day: 1. book banning; 2. gun deaths (12,398 in 2021, more than 600 to start the new year, including half a dozen police officers); 3. killing Americans with COVID (160,000 unvaccinated deaths 2021); 4. supporting election fraud with their party leader; 5. supporting social injustice by denying the right to vote through twisted state laws.

Had enough? Just wait till tomorrow.

The solution: Get these people out of our government.

Bob Black, Waterloo

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Don't punish addiction with prison

Don't punish addiction with prison

Our state as a whole needs to really look into how our taxpayer dollars are being spent, especially amidst this pandemic and workforce shortag…

Republicans don't respect the vote

Republicans don't respect the vote

I’ve been seeing a lot of keyed-up statements from Iowa’s Republican Sen. Joni Ernst and Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks trying to convince us i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News