Here's what Republicans really stand for

The other day President Biden asked the media crowd, what do the Republicans support, what do they stand for? The American people have seen what the Republicans stand for every day: 1. book banning; 2. gun deaths (12,398 in 2021, more than 600 to start the new year, including half a dozen police officers); 3. killing Americans with COVID (160,000 unvaccinated deaths 2021); 4. supporting election fraud with their party leader; 5. supporting social injustice by denying the right to vote through twisted state laws.