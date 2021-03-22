Here come the new taxes

Here they come! For your money in taxes, new federal gas tax, changing the taxes on business and small business. Taxes on anyone making $200,000. Gas prices soaring. Each individual paying $22,500 is what it cost you for your $1,400. Fair tradeoff.

Imagination exploding, which will drive down wages for construction workers and other manual jobs.

Time to pray for those in leadership to come to their senses and realize this isn't what hard-working families want. Quit using COVID as an excuse.

Thomas Menuey, Evansdale

