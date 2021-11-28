Help the Salvation Army help others

Some years ago I was a Red Cross chapter chairman. I know they are all good people. The same is true for the Salvation Army. But to help those in need they need money. I was waiting for a doctor appointment the other day and I could see across the way people were coming and going into a major food store. I counted 60 people walking out with large sacks of groceries and walking right past the red kettle of the Salvation Army. Only two people put change in the kettle. If people would just put a dollar in the kettle it would really add up and more people could be helped.