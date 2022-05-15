Help stop Biden's failed agenda

Disastrous agenda

Rep. Ashley Hinson summed it up perfectly when she said, “The American people are paying the price for the agenda coming out of the Biden administration and Speaker Pelosi’s office.” Not only am I a consumer, but I’m also a producer. As a fifth generation Iowa farmer, our family has seen it’s fair share of ups and downs in economies, volatility in markets, and changes in agriculture. It’s not hard to see how this administration has turned this country upside down and put the producer and consumer in one of the worst situations in recent history. This coming election is extremely vital we do not continue down the rabbit hole of this administration’s poor policies which have broken the back of the working class in America. We have the opportunity in Iowa to keep strong leadership with representatives such as Hinson who will help us get back on track with the way things should be and help slow the failed Biden administration’s agenda.