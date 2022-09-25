Help out veterans at Marshalltown Soldiers Home

St. Mary’s Catholic Order of Foresters court 1234 Waterloo is planning a Feeding God’s Children project. We will be teaming with the Evansdale AMVETS Post 31. The Marshalltown Soldiers Home has 50 veterans with no families. We are collecting new T-shirts, underwear, socks, sweatshirts, sweatpants -- all sizes. Monetary donations help also. These veterans would love your help. For all they did for us now let’s give back. Thank a vet today. If you can help, call (319) 231-9644 or (319) 215-7104.