Heartfelt support for striking UAW workers

As a 20 year retiree from John Deere I would like to express my heartfelt and total support for striking UAW members.

I was earning $24 per hour 20 years ago. I was in shock when I learned that current wages still only average $25-$30 per hour.

I just received notice that my rent in our senior apartment is going up $20 per month because of a dramatic increase in MidAmerican Energy bills. Average increase for natural gas is 49%-96%! I set a new record every week when I fill the gas tank in my car.

The working men and woman of this country need to unite in demanding higher wages, affordable health care, and a decent retirement.

Stand strong striking UAW workers. We are proud of you!

Richard Peterson, Waterloo

