WATERLOO --Health care is a human right, and our system should reflect that. The Affordable Care Act was a great first step in meeting the health care needs of Iowans and our nation. Instead of expanding upon it, Sen. Joni Ernst has chosen to work to tear it down with her votes at each opportunity. She has repeatedly voted to repeal the ACA, and her and her colleagues' only replacement allowed for insurance companies to discriminate against people with pre-existing conditions by charging them higher premiums. One doesn’t have to look far to find someone with a pre-existing condition. Thyroid problems, arthritis, diabetes, and cancer are all pre-existing conditions. In fact, 1.3 million Iowans have a pre-existing condition, which likely affects every family in our state. A vote against pre-existing condition protections is turning one’s back on Iowa families.