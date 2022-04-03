Future historians will cite coerced COVID vaccinations as resulting from Big Pharma and government fascism, collusion, and fraud that resulted in, potentially, the largest depopulation event in history.

People around the world are dying too young of flu-like symptoms and various ailments. Many of them took the mRNA COVID vaccine under duress, against their better judgment, and in order to keep their jobs; and they, like all other deaths in the recently vaccinated, should be autopsied.

Insurance companies are now alarmed at much higher than normal mortality rates in younger age groups and funeral embalmers are reporting strange blood clots in those who have received the COVID vaccines.

On Jan. 6, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman overruled a request by the FDA to suppress data for 75 years data on COVID vaccine adverse events. Why was the data only released under court order? Because vaccine mandates were never about health. So don’t be distracted by foreign wars. The corrupt health authoritarians must be held accountable.

Jeff Fishels, Cedar Falls

