Hawkeye Community College serves 25,000 individuals a year with educational programming and touches generations of families. My father, Ken Allbaugh, helped to shape the college by serving on the board of trustees and to establish the foundation. I’ve taken several classes to improve my skills and broaden my horizons. My sister worked to coordinate continuing education programming. My brother and his family contribute to scholarships and new programming opportunities. And my mother was so grateful for the well-trained nurses from Hawkeye that gave her exceptional care when she needed it.
Hawkeye makes our community a better place. On Tuesday, March 7, we can help Hawkeye plan for the future by supporting their bond renewal. The approval of the bond renewal will not change your property tax rate.
Hawkeye’s plan will expand law enforcement education improve vocational training in the skilled trades, and increase student access for STEM classes. A yes vote supports our students, 92% of whom are from the region and choose to make Iowa their home after graduation.
Please join me in supporting the Hawkeye Community College bond renewal by voting yes.
Laurie Allbaugh, Waterloo