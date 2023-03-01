Hawkeye Community College serves 25,000 individuals a year with educational programming and touches generations of families. My father, Ken Allbaugh, helped to shape the college by serving on the board of trustees and to establish the foundation. I’ve taken several classes to improve my skills and broaden my horizons. My sister worked to coordinate continuing education programming. My brother and his family contribute to scholarships and new programming opportunities. And my mother was so grateful for the well-trained nurses from Hawkeye that gave her exceptional care when she needed it.