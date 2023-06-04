Related to this story

Most Popular

Parents cheering school vouchers

Parents cheering school vouchers

One fears that our youth are being taught from kindergarten through graduate school that in the words of Vladimir Lenin, Christianity is a a "…

Confessions of a speed demon

Confessions of a speed demon

I confess I was riding like a bat out of hell in Independence, Iowa, and I was nailed by radar -- $75 fine for speeding 28 miles per hour.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio