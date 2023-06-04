Reference: Froma Harrop, “DeSantis should worry if he can even win Florida again” in the May 28 Courier. Her thesis is Ron DeSantis lacks the personal qualities and as governor his actions fail to meet voter priorities. DeSantis' margin of victory in Florida’s gubertorial race increased from 0.4% in 2018 to 19.4% in 2022. How does Harrop explain this?

She states DeSantis never had a serious private sector job. She could say the same of Nancy Pelosi or Chuck Schumer. Did she say that DeSantis graduated from Yale and magna cum laude from Harvard Law School, and he served in the U.S. military with distinction. Could she praise Joe Biden with even one of these accomplishments?

Major crime California: 430/100,000 vs. Florida: 393/100,000. Highest income tax rate: NYC 14.8% vs. Miami zero. Thank you Froma Harrop for giving me the opportunity to rebutt your flawed review of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Theodore Lederman, Waterloo