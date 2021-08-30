Hardin County Democrats call for end to mask ban

The Hardin County Democratic Party Central Committee wishes to go on record as strongly disagreeing with the Iowa law that forbids public schools and local governments from requiring masks for public health. We believe this is politically motivated overreach by state government into matters that are much better handled on the local level.

We believe the children and staff of our schools are being unnecessarily placed in grave danger simply to score political points. The risk is too great to our children, to school staff, and to the community. This law has removed one of the effective weapons we have to fight COVID-19. With the delta variant raging through the country, we are doing virtually nothing to protect our people.

And so the Hardin County Democratic Party Central Committee respectfully requests that Gov. Kim Reynolds review HF847 and that she use her authority as governor to return control to the local level so we are able to protect our children, our educators, our neighbors, our communities. This pandemic will not end until we start behaving responsibly.

Drew Kloetzer, Ackley

