Halloween was a bust this year

Halloween 2022 was a bust with only 30 trick-or-treaters. This year Halloween was held the Saturday before the holiday, which was good in theory. I think next year we shouldn't have a big Halloween event downtown on the same day as trick-or-treating. Halloween is a favorite event, and we were disappointed in the turnout. Many people had their lights turned off. This is a good clean fun event for kids and teens. Let them be kids and make memories. Being an adult is hard enough.