Habitat for Humanity spreading holiday cheer

Habitat for Humanity is spreading Christmas cheer on Belmont Avenue Church Row. After applying for $500 dollars from Habitat I was granted a stipend to make holiday wreaths for the neighborhood. The purpose of the wreaths is to bring the community together. Beautiful wreaths are now hanging on Belmont Avene doors thanks to Habitat. A few neighbors joined in on the creative making of them while Habitat suppied the funds to make wreaths and on another stipend granted hanging solar lights. It just shows the strong sense of community they share with the neighborhood they are part of. They also wired my basement for me this past summer to update my wiring. I can't say enough about the good and hope Habitat is spreading. They are not just building houses, they are building homes and spreading a sense of community bonding. They are truly a caring organization that spreads hope and good cheer, especially this time of year. Merry Christmas, Habitat, and all my neighbors living on Belmont Ave.