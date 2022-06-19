Guns are forever; prosecute the laws on the books

The assumption we keep hearing is that anyone who isn’t for gun control just doesn’t care. It’s all about the gun, not root causes or what measures could be taken to prevent tragedy. Instead, they focus on taking away the personal, equalizing defense a gun provides the law-abiding and vulnerable.

The 2013 Grassley-Cruz bill would have reinforced taking guns out of the hands of felons, fugitives, and those with serious mental illness by:

1. Mandating that the DOJ conduct audits of federal agencies to ensure all felony convictions are reported (abused in the Parkland, Sutherland Springs, and Uvalde recent shootings).

2. Creating a task force specifically to prosecute illegal gun purchase attempts.

The bill authorized $300 million to harden schools. This bill did not pass because Harry Reid, Chuck Schumer and crew filibustered to block it. Senate Democrats also continue to block an unused $1.3 billion in federal funds for school security.

Guns will always be with us. That’s a fact. Prosecute the laws already in place. Be wary of a politician who would restrict you and me while having security provided him by you and me.

Carol (Mrs. John) Petersen

