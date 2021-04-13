 Skip to main content
Guest Column was regurgitated propaganda
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Guest Column was regurgitated propaganda

I was surprised to see a Guest Column above the fold on the Courier's Commentary page March 31. Written by Larry Van Oort, it included a large, bold headline stating "Biden's 'truth' not America's truth." I tried to find a coherent train of thought but, after reading it three times, I was unable to do so. The Courier needs to include conservative opinions, but it seems prudent that care should be taken to disallow regurgitated "facts" from groups funded by the Koch brothers or The Heritage Foundation, or quotes from Mitch McConnell, especially when given such a prominent position in your pages.

Steve Sinnott, Waterloo

