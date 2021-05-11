Green energy will be expensive

As wind and solar generation is added to our grid, the cost of electricity goes up and carbon dioxide emission is not lowered. As an electrical engineer, I have 200 words to explain. As wind/solar generation is added at some location on the grid, that causes an equal amount elsewhere of efficient generation (e.g. NG baseload generation at 55%) to be replaced with less efficient generation (e.g. NG peaking generation at 20-32%). NG peaking generation at 27.5% efficiency emits twice as much carbon dioxide as NG baseload generation at 55%.

On a windless night, there must be enough baseload capacity combined with peaking capacity to equal demand. When all baseload generation has been shut down (the greenies' dream) there will be enough wind/solar/battery capacity to feed the entire grid part of the time. Else times there must be enough inefficient carbon-emitting peaking capacity to feed the entire grid.

Germany, at 22%, is way ahead of the US in going green. An average American home uses 10,800 kWh annually at an average cost of $1,290 in 2018. In Germany that amount of electricity costs $3,810. Germany’s cost of electricity more than doubled in 18 years.

Kenneth Friend, Cedar Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0