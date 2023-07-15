On Sunday, July 9 at about 7 a.m., my wife and I went to breakfast at the Perkins on Hammond Avenue in Waterloo. There was one waitress as two others had called in. When we arrived, there were two couples in the restaurant. Over the next 10 minutes, four or five couples, a woman with two children, a single man, and a party of eight showed up. The single waitress was moving fast and working hard but was overwhelmed. Then one of the cooks come out to help, seating customers, bringing drinks, and cleaning tables. Similarly, the manager was doing the same in addition to taking orders. All were very pleasant to the customers. Their teamwork handled a challenging situation in an exceptional manner until two additional waitresses arrived at 8 a.m. Watching these people work together was very impressive and an example for all workplace groups, including managers. When people work together, it is amazing what can be done. Congratulations to this Perkins team for providing us a good experience under adverse circumstances.