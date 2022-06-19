Great coverage of College Hill Arts Festival

The College Hill Arts Festival has a storied past. Again Melody Parker has written us into this celebration. I am delighted to see another of her appealing and informative articles. Again she focuses on the juried artists and the complementary hospitality activities promoting wide spread community support.

We sometimes use the phrase, “it goes without saying” -- basically everyone is on the same page. Again we turn to the page in the Tuesday, June 14, Courier to read Melody Parker’s artful presentation of this year's celebration. Only Gary Kelley can claim this loyalty, stellar and signature contribution to this community-centered event.