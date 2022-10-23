Grassley's reaction to Capitol riot shows he has no clout

In recent days I've heard Chuck Grassley say twice if Iowans send him back to the Senate he will be #1 in seniority and have so much clout and influence. So much can get done with him being in the mix of things.

The real truth of the matter was embarrassingly revealed. The released video of House and Senate leaders huddled off-site from the Capitol on Jan. 6 showed who was working to help get things resolved and get the electoral count completed. News flash: It was NOT Chuck Grassley. The video clearly shows him in the back of the room just holding up a wall fumbling away on his phone. He was NOT part of the group that was deciding things, calling agencies, or making any suggestions to bring this to an end. In other words ... no clout, no influence.

When there was an insurrection at the seat of our federal government (brought on by a mob sent by the corrupt liar who never learned the juvenile lesson of losing gracefully) that would seem to be an obvious time to exert your so-called clout and influence. But no, your backside was simply warming up the wall.

LeAnn Davis, Waterloo