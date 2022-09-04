 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grassley's dangerous talk about the IRS

Regarding Jane Close's excellent letter from Aug. 28 titled "Time for Chuck to go," one of her main points making the case against Sen. Grassley was that his recent remark about the IRS was "irresponsible." What the letter didn't say was why his remark was so irresponsible.

Aside from the fact Grassley's assertion that IRS agents armed with AR-15s would come after small Iowa businesses was blatantly false, the main reason it was irresponsible is that it endangers lives. Even Sen. Grassley should know there have been numerous death threats against the IRS on various social media, many extremists believing the nonsense that with its increased budget the IRS is targeting middle class Americans and vowing violent retaliation.

Lastly, Grassley should also know that there are nearly $1 trillion in unpaid income taxes every year, and most of that is owed by corporations and wealthy individuals who can afford a team of lawyers and accountants to help them evade their legal responsibilities.

Denis Montenier, Hudson

 

