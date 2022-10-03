 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Grassley plays 'duck and cover' on abortion

I notice that Senator Grassley is saying that control of abortion is only for individual states. So it’s time again for our senator to play “duck and cover.” As though a raped 10-year-old girl in Arizona would differ from a raped 10-year-old girl in Maine. This is proverbial Grassley. I have watched him since he was first elected to the Iowa House, and he has always been fake and bluster. Oh yes, the senator is also good at yelling loudly at people who would question him personally: “You don’t know nothing about that, or you wouldn’t dare ask me about it.”

William Teaford, Cedar Falls

