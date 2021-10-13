Grassley is fine with Trump's coup attempt

Let me get this straight. Chuck Grassley doesn't think there is anything wrong with an attempted coup? He thinks because the former occupant of the White House didn't succeed in his attempt (to overthrow his own government), it's no big deal. The former twice-impeached president tried multiple times to pressure Department of Justice officials to agree to help him in his coup attempt. Chuck Grassley knows the facts. He still supports the guy. He was at the Des Moines rally cheering for the person who wanted to succeed in his coup attempt. Chuck Grassley wants this guy to be president again. Because attempting a coup on the U.S. government to stay in power after losing the election seems OK to Chuck. Got it.