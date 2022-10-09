Grassley helped take away rights

I would like to add a little to Jane Teaford's letter to the editor in last Sunday's Courier about Roe and Grassley. This is the first time in our American history that rights were taken away from women, and our own senator had a huge hand in that. Should he be rewarded for putting the lives of our daughters, granddaughters and great granddaughters at risk? Remember that the voting booth is private even if you are forced to watch Fox News 24/7 in your own home. Mike Franken will not let your daughters down as Grassley did.