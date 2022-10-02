Grassley helped pack the court

Senator Grassley touts his years in the Senate and his clout to get things done. In his position as chair of the Judiciary Committee when Donald Trump was president, what did he do with that clout? He used it to pack the Supreme Court with the judges who overturned Roe.

First, he did not act on President Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland, saying that the Senate shouldn’t approve a nominee in the last year of a president’s term. Then, in the final weeks of Trump’s term, he rushed through Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination even though he had proclaimed that he would treat a Republican president the same as a Democratic president. In between these nominations his committee approved Brett Kavanaugh.

All three of these nominees testified under oath that Roe was settled law and that they respected precedent. However, at their first opportunity, they repealed Roe and said that women’s health care decisions should be left up the states.

Jane Teaford, Cedar Falls