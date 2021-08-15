 Skip to main content
Grassley has lost touch with reality
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Grassley has lost touch with reality

LTE

Has Chuck Grassley lost all touch with reality? His latest foray into blatant partisanship looks like he may have. In his recent speech on the Senate floor, Grassley blames Democrats for Donald Trump’s attempted coup and planned overthrow of the valid 2020 election. That looks like Grassley has either lost all connection with reality or he is cementing his position as just another Trumpublican sycophant.

Trump and his cronies spent months trying to discredit the election results; a plan was hatched to have the United States Department of Justice undercut the election; letters were drafted to battleground states with instructions of how the Trumpublican governors and legislators could overrule the will of the voters and select loyal Trump electors; election officials were called on the phone and lobbied to “find votes” and take other actions to overturn the valid election. When all these schemes failed, the mob of insurrectionists was recruited to Washington to attack and overrun the Capitol, to shut down the counting of electors, to disrupt the constitutional process, to “hang Mike Pence” and capture or kill Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Yep, Chuck, that really was the Democrats doing all that.

Roger White, Cedar Falls 

