Grassley gives me hope for the future

As the mainstream media and social platforms continue to broadcast a gloomy future, it is hard to stay positive for my kids and grandkids. One man that always restores my hope for our country and government is Chuck Grassley.

Grassley is an honest, hard-working farmer turned senator who puts on his running shoes every morning and talks with Iowans about issues that matter most to us. He then takes those ideas back to Washington, D.C., where he works across the aisle to deliver results for our state.

When he comes home to Iowa to travel the state for his 99 county meetings, he takes any question, on any subject, from anybody. He goes to people where they are working, studying and congregating. He also encourages Iowans to reach out to his staff for help on obtaining passports, tax returns or to submit a general thought or request to help guide him as he works on our behalf.

With Chuck Grassley as my senator, I’m confident that there's still hope for the future of our country.

Steve Schmitt, Waterloo