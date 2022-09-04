 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grassley gives me hope for the future

  • 0
LTE

As the mainstream media and social platforms continue to broadcast a gloomy future, it is hard to stay positive for my kids and grandkids. One man that always restores my hope for our country and government is Chuck Grassley.

Grassley is an honest, hard-working farmer turned senator who puts on his running shoes every morning and talks with Iowans about issues that matter most to us. He then takes those ideas back to Washington, D.C., where he works across the aisle to deliver results for our state.

When he comes home to Iowa to travel the state for his 99 county meetings, he takes any question, on any subject, from anybody. He goes to people where they are working, studying and congregating. He also encourages Iowans to reach out to his staff for help on obtaining passports, tax returns or to submit a general thought or request to help guide him as he works on our behalf.

People are also reading…

With Chuck Grassley as my senator, I’m confident that there's still hope for the future of our country.

Steve Schmitt, Waterloo

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Don't understand vote

No matter where you live, higher prices are impacting us all. At both the national and state level, Republicans have failed to raise the minim…

Time for Chuck to go

Chuck Grassley has lost his ability to reason and is grossly out of touch with reality. His quote about the IRS, “Are they going to have a str…

Keep up your properties

Awhile back I received a letter from the city of Cedar Falls saying as a home owner we needed to keep our property well maintained, etc. Appar…

Return to prosperity

The U.S. just hit two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth (also known as a recession), and it seems like there has never been more unc…

Iowa rife with fake service dogs

Iowa rife with fake service dogs

I recently returned to Iowa to see family. Every second there reminded of why I moved. Dogs in every hotel, restaurants and grocery stores. Al…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News